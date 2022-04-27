Catch Up On Representing Border - 27th April 2022

On tonight's programme - Six months on from the COP26 climate conference have the promises made in Glasgow gone up in smoke? Peter MacMahon asks the Greens Maggie Chapman and the Conservatives Liam Kerr how far rising energy prices at home and war abroad have put climate concerns on the back burner. Also on the programme, the Scottish Government's been ordered to publish legal advice on indyref2. The opposition call the ruling a devastating rebuke to an unacceptable culture of secrecy. Plus - Peter MacMahon speaks to Professor James Mitchell, the Professor of Public Policy at Edinburgh University about the importance of next week's council elections.

Play Brightcove video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: