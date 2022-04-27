Cumbria and south of Scotland MPs on Russia's sanction list

Multiple Cumbria and south of Scotland MPs feature on Russia's sanction list, banning them from entering the country.

Vladimir Putin's Russian government has announced sanctions against 287 British MPs over its support of Ukraine following the invasion.

Included on the list are Alister Jack, John Lamont, Trudy Harrison, David Mundell, John Stevenson and Sue Hayman.

However, the list has been criticised for being out of date as multiple people are no longer MPs, including Sue Hayman.

Mr Lamont took to his social media to say that the sanction would not stop him from expressing his opinion of what is happening in Ukraine.

He wrote: "I’ve been sanctioned by Putin. It certainly won’t stop me from speaking out against his barbaric actions in Ukraine."

Mr Mundell also took to Twitter to say: " If by speaking out against the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and by supporting the efforts of the Ukrainian people to defend their lives, homes and country I am now to be sanctioned by the Kremlin then it’s a badge of honour so far as I am concerned.#StandWithUkraine"