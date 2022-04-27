A family-run fishmongers in Peebles has been named the best in Scotland.

Ross Dougal fishmongers recently scooped the title "the best in the country" at Scotland's Business awards.

Brooke Dougal's family have been in the fish trade for generations, and aged 18 and just out of college she was tasked with opening a branch of the family business.

Speaking about how pleased they were to win the award, Brooke said: "We didn't expect it at all, it was just a real shock but we're chuffed to bits, whole family is just buzzing with it."

Brooke has also had to keep up with changes in the industry, which has included some products now being more popular than others.

Brooke took on the challenge of being in charge of the business Credit: ITV News

She explained: "There's a lot of things that we sell more of now that maybe a few years ago we wouldn't have sold.

"So maybe things like the squid that we have in the counter. Once upon a time the boats coming in would just pull them in with their nets and they would literally be discarded of but now it's quite a delicacy, we sell a lot of squid."