Paul Simpson signs three year deal to remain manager of Carlisle United

Carlisle United have tonight confirmed that Paul Simpson will be staying on as manager for a three-year deal.

Simpson returned to Carlisle for second stint in charge at the end of February, and the club say he had an 'immediate effect'.

Chairman Andrew Jenkins said: “I think everybody has known that we wanted Paul to stay beyond the Bradford game, and that he wanted to stay, and that has been reflected in the swift manner in which we have concluded this agreement.

“The length of the contract reflects the fact that we all feel this is a project for the longer-term, and not just a quick fix, and we feel Paul is the right person to take that on.

“Paul has stated quite clearly that he wants to improve aspects of the club on and off the field, and we share that vision.

“He spoke about the fact that he needed things to be right, and we always knew that we had to seize this moment, and not let it slip by.

“We’re delighted that we’ve been able to do that and it’s now time to give him our backing as he sets off on what we hope will be an exciting journey.”

Simpson, 55, became somewhat of a local hero when he took over a struggling club during the 2003/04 season.

He galvanised the Blues, leading the charge back into the ranks of the Football League with back-to-back promotions from the Conference and up to League One through 2004/05 and 2005/06.