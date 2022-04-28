70-year-old man died in A590 road traffic collision

A 70-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision on the A590 near Levens and Gilpin Bridge.

The collision occurred on Saturday 23 April at approximately 11pm.

A Renault Clio was involved with a pedestrian who was taken to Preston Hospital.On 27 April the pedestrian, a 70-year-old man from the local area, sadly died while still in hospital.

Specially trained officers are in contact with the family and a fatal collision investigation has commenced.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a Renault Clio or anyone walking near the A590.