Catch Up On Representing Border - 28th April 2022

On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon faces tough questions on one of the most critical decisions her government made in the early days of the pandemic. Following a High Court ruling in England that found moving elderly patients from hospital to care homes was unlawful, Anas Sarwar accuses the First Minister of making the same fatal mistakes in Scotland. Also on the programme - the deadline for completing the census is extended for a month with hundreds of thousands of households yet to complete their forms. The Tories call the Scottish Government's handling of the nationwide survey nothing short of disastrous. And our regular commentators, The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times, join Peter MacMahon to discuss today's First Minister's Questions.

