Scottish Borders man going for gold in the World Masters Athletics in Finland

A man from the Scottish Borders is going for gold at the World Masters Athletics in Finland.

For many people growing older means slowing down, but for Alistair Walker that’s not the case.

Alistair has broken two world records for his age group already this year and has his sights set on gold at the World Masters Athletics in Finland this summer.

He says he started playing rugby "like everybody else in Hawick", but in his 20s took up athletics. After a successful decade in the sport, including representing Scotland, he gave it up aged 38.

It wasn’t until he was a 58-year-old grandfather fed up with his sedentary life that Alistair donned his running shoes again. And since then there’s been no looking back.

This year he’s claimed the record for 3k indoors and broken the world 10k road record- taking over a minute off the previous time. He was "buzzing" when he realised what he’d achieved "I could see the timing clock and I knew what the previous was and thought 'oh god, I’m a minute under. This is so good.'"

Alistair is in training for what he calls the "old man's Olympics". He’s competing in the 5,000m event on the track and the 10k road race and is fairly confident of his chances.

He said: "I’ve seen the times the other guys are doing and there’s nobody really near mine at the moment so with a fair wind I’d be quite hopeful of winning gold."

He hopes his success will inspire others who might be thinking of trying to get fit.

Alistair said: "Just get out there and do it. Just go for a walk, do that for a couple of weeks then incorporate a wee jog now and then."