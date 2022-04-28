One of the world's most famous wedding venues has had a £1.5 million upgrade.

The Famous Blacksmiths Shop at Gretna Green became a haven for young lovers following the introduction of the 1754 Marriage Act in England and Wales. The law meant those under the age of 21 were forbidden to marry without their parents' permission.

Due to its position on the Scottish border, those too young to marry without their parents' blessing in England started eloping to Scotland, where rules were more relaxed.

Couples have been tying the knot at Gretna Green's Blacksmiths Shop for centuries, but from today (28 April), they will say 'I do' at a newly refurbished site.

It has undergone a £1.5 million transformation to create a modern and immersive new experience that tells the fascinating story of this world-famous destination.

Lucy Houston, family director, added: "The Famous Blacksmiths Gretna Green Experience is a huge milestone in our history and we are excited to welcome everyone so that they too can experience the World's Greatest Love Story."

The newly transformed 'The Famous Blacksmiths Gretna Green Experience' has seen a full internal building makeover, including the brand new museum experience, as well as the launch of a new wedding room, named The Forge.

Over the years the venue has developed and grown dramatically, drawing in customers from every corner of the globe and becoming a five-star award-winning visitor attraction.

It is hoped the investment into the attraction will enable future generations to continue to enjoy the experience already discovered by so many.

Isabel Rhodes, CEO of the Gretna Green family estate, said: "We are the home of runaway love - what could be more romantic? We wanted to fully tell the fascinating story of our destination and the recent investment is our way of paying tribute to that."