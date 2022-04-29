A man from Carlisle has admitted his involvement in a drug supply after cocaine potentially worth half a million pounds was recovered by police on two separate dates.

Aaron Giacopazzi, 35, pleaded guilty to two offences when he appeared at the city’s crown court remotely, over a video link on Friday 29 April.

Giacopazzi admitted possessing class A cocaine with intent to supply it to another on both 16 February and 31 March.

Officers stopped vehicles on both dates which led to the recovery of large drug quantities.

A formal basis for the defendant’s guilty pleas is due to be submitted.

Recorder Paul Hodgkinson adjourned the case but said he did not require the preparation of a probation service background report.

Giacopazzi, of Crossways, Carlisle, is due to receive his sentence at the crown court on 27 May.

In the meantime he was remanded in custody.