A cinema room has been donated to Jigsaw, based at Eden Valley Hospice in Carlisle, amid fundraising struggles.

The new cinema will allow children to escape reality, for the length of a film at least.

However, the charity is struggling to raise money owing to much of its fundraising being suspended during Covid, which has led to a 70% drop in funding.

While the hospice's immediate future is secure, it cannot continue to run on its current income.

Staff are worried at Jigsaw that many parents of the children they care for will have little support.

Eden Valley Hospice, which looks after adults and children across Cumbria, needs to raise £3 million per year to stay open and offer the resources it does.