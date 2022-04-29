Protestors are expected to blockade Cairnryan Ferry Port as part of demonstrations against the sacking of 800 P&O crew members last month.

It has been organised by the RMT union and will take place at 2pm on Friday (29 April).

The RMT says it "cannot allow the sackings to go unchallenged" and is asking passengers not to travel on the ferry.

Demonstrations have also been held in Larne, at the other side of the crossing in Northern Ireland.

P&O said the decision was taken was taken "as a last resort" to ensure the company's survival.