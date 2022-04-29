Ukraine visas for Scottish Borders more than quadruples

The number of visas for Ukrainians to come to the Scottish Borders has quadrupled in the last three weeks, according to figures.

Official figures from the Home Office, the department responsible for administering the Homes for Ukraine scheme, show 63 visas have been issued for those fleeing the invasion by Russia.

This number does not include visas issued under the Ukraine Family Scheme, which means the number of Ukrainians given refuge in the Scottish Borders is likely to be even higher.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme allows people in the UK to sponsor Ukrainians to come and live in their property. The Ukraine Family Scheme is for family members of Ukrainians who already live in the UK.

Across the UK, 86,100 visas have been issued – 51,300 of which are from the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

A number of families have been welcomed to the Borders through the Afghan and Syrian refugee schemes in recent years where the UK Government has funded the local council to help settle those fleeing war.

John Lamont MP said: "It is really encouraging to see the number of visas issued for Ukrainians coming to the Borders rising quickly, with over 60 applications to come to the Scottish Borders now approved.

"There are obviously some very important checks that need to be completed by the Home Office. But it is also important that these are done efficiently to allow Ukrainians to make it to safety in the UK as quickly as possible.

"I have been assisting numerous local residents with their applications and raising any queries directly with the Home Office. It is encouraging to see so many of these applications now being approved."

He added: "However, a few issues remain, specifically with unaccompanied minors looking to come to the Borders. Understandably, the Ukraine Government is reluctant to allow young people to travel alone without the relevant checks due to the danger of human trafficking. I know the Foreign Office is working directly with their counterparts in Kyiv to come to a solution.

"Our thanks must go to the selfless Borderers who are opening their homes to provide refuge to people fleeing the horrors of war. Similarly, to those providing financial help and donations to the humanitarian crisis."