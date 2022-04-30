Appeal for witnesses after fail-to-stop collision in Carlisle

Officers are appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation into a reported fail-to-stop road traffic collision.

It happened at around 5:30pm on Wednesday 27 April 2022 on the A689 Cargo/Rockcliffe Road in Carlisle.

A Ford Transit tipper, red and green in colour with a netting cover, collided with a male pedestrian who was running.

The male pedestrian attended hospital with injuries believed to be minor.

The flatbed van is reported to have not stopped at the scene.

Police are appealing to hear from any witnesses in the area around that time and in particular any cars that have dashcam footage.