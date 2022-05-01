Bobby Lammie has won gold as part of Team Scotland in the World Mixed Doubles Championship.

Alongside his teammate Eve Muirhead, they took on hosts Switzerland and won 9-7, completing a perfect 11 match winning streak defending the title for Scotland.

It is Bobby's first senior title since his junior days.

The 25-year-old says he is "delighted" to take home the title after a "whirlwind" of a season.

It has been a great year for Bobby, winning a second European title as part of Team Mouat and going on to reach an Olympic final with them, before continuing a run in Canada’s Grand Slam of Curling events by reaching a fifth successive final at The Players Championship earlier this month, winning four of them.

Victory at The Players Championship having also seen them become the first Scots to win the prestigious Pinty’s Cup, he will now rejoin them having matched skip Mouat in having attained world champion status at senior level, as they head into the last Grand Slam event at the KIOTI Tractor Champions Cup next week.

"This caps off the week we’ve had here, going unbeaten and being in control of what we’re doing, so we’re just delighted to get the win today," says Bobby.

"It’s been a whirlwind of a season, a pretty memorable one for Scottish and British curling.

"I’m delighted to get my first World Championship win since 2016 in the juniors. It’s been a wee bit of a wait, but getting over that line, hopefully we can just kick on from here and maybe pick up a few more.

"Heading into a Slam next week will be an excellent way to finish off the season. It’ll be a wee bit more relaxed competition for us and a bit more fun, so I’m looking forward to that with the boys."

Team Scotland taking home gold! Credit: British Curling

His teammate Eve Muirhead says, "Mixed Doubles is never over until it’s over is it, so as much as you’ve got that early five point lead, you’re always clinging onto that lead and one or two half shots let them back into it.

"However, as much as we gave up that big steal of two at the sixth end, we kept our composure and we knew that if we scored at the next end we would be in good shape, so a two was a bonus, because just scoring would have been good."

Having started the season under pressure when she was made to fight for her place in the Olympic women’s team in a nine player squad set-up, Muirhead has gone on to have the greatest season of any Scottish skip, winning the her third European and first Olympic title, before finishing the campaign by winning the only major championship title that remained.

"For myself it’s really special to have competed the full set," she says.

"It’s been a phenomenal year for myself and my girls at home as well so to round it off playing here with Bobby was really special.

"It was the first time at this event for both of us and we produced a lot of good curling.

"We didn’t drop a game all week and that just shows how consistent we were as players and how we’ve been all season.

"I’m absolutely delighted to get another gold medal and I’m sure we’ll enjoy the celebrations."