Man from South Cumbria arrested following report of online child sexual offence

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity after information was reported by an online child sexual exploitation activist group.

The man, aged in his 50s from South Cumbria, was arrested on 30 April just after 1pm and is currently detained for questioning.

Officers say they are aware of a video posted online by an online child sexual exploitation activist group, and are reminding people - especially online - not to act in a way which could compromise the course of justice, including posting images and details on social media or websites.

Cumbria Constabulary says its position on so-called paedophile hunter groups reflects the position of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, "We understand the desire to protect children but any member of the public who has information about child sexual abuse, online or otherwise, should contact police so it can be investigated and bring offenders to justice."