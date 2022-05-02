18-year-old man killed in collision on A6071 in Cumbria

An 18-year-old man has died following a collision in Cumbria.

In a statement, Cumbria Police said the man died at the scene following a single vehicle collision on the A6071 at Westlinton.

It happened at 4:50pm on Sunday, May 1.

Cumbria Police, Fire Search and Rescue and Ambulance units were called to the scene. The force said in a statement that the man's family have been informed but that formal identification has not yet taken place.The road between Longtown and Brampton and the road leading from the A6071 to Alstonby Hall was closed whilst emergency services attend the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.