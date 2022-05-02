Cumbria man arrested on suspicion of GBH assault

A man from Barrow has been arrested on suspicion of GBH assault.

The incident occurred on Crellin Street, Barrow at approximately 6pm on Friday 29 April.

The man has now been released under investigation.

The incident involved two men in their 30s.

One man was driving down Crellin Street and the car had stopped after reportedly being hit by an item.

One man was then hit on the head causing cuts that needed medical attention.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit or can call 101 and quote log 209 of 29 April.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.