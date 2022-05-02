Cumbrians urged to find joy in green spaces for National Gardening Week

Cumbria in Bloom are urging people to take to their gardens and discover the benefits of gardening as part of a national week.

National Gardening Week and Cumbria in Bloom are both part of the internationally respected Royal Horticultural Society.

Both annual events aim to encourage people to grow and enjoy plants - from indoor plants and window boxes, to large gardens and community spaces.

Chair of Cumbria in Bloom Ronnie Auld said: "As part of the RHS, we and the National Gardening Week have the same message and aims - to encourage more people to take part in the healthy and productive outdoor activity of gardening.

"Gardening is good for people's health and wellbeing and also that of the planet.

"This year is the 10th anniversary of the launch of National Gardening Day.

"Ever since the first celebration in 2012, the annual event has grown in popularity, and many of our members share their photographs on social media as part of the event."

National Gardening Week this year takes place from 2 to 8 May.

Those inspired to take up gardening still have the opportunity to take part in Cumbria in Bloom as the deadline for the competition has been extended - it's now Sunday 29 May.

Entries can be made via the Cumbria in Bloom website.

Ronnie added: "National Gardening Week is a celebration of the joy that can be found in gardening - and the theme is ‘the joy of gardening’.

"Whether it’s sowing seeds together, taking a moment’s break to nurture your houseplants or kicking back with a cup of tea in your favourite green space, it is based around the traditional act of gardening.

"It inspires more people, particularly the next generation of gardeners, to experience the joy of growing and creating beautiful green spaces.

"Whether you’re taking a walk through your local green space, sowing seeds with the little ones in your life or getting on top of the pruning, the RHS is asking you to capture your love of gardening with a photo and share it on social media using #nationalgardeningweek.

"And Cumbria in Bloom would like you to tag us in your Cumbrian garden photographs on Facebook @Cumbrin-in-Bloom or Instagram @Cumbria_in_bloom."