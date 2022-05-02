Police investigating after two chainsaws taken in Milnthorpe

Cumbria police are investigating a burglary that took place in Milnthorpe.

The incident occurred at Millness, Crooklands around 4:40pm on 19 April.

Two chainsaws and a Wacker Plate have been taken.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or information that can help identify those involved or recover the items taken.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report it online here, quoting incident number 168 of 19 April.

You can also phone on 101.