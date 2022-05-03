Catch up on Representing Border - 3rd May 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - as the council election campaign nears its end we look at the deals that could decide who runs the South of Scotland's councils after the polls close. We explain the Single Transferable Vote system to be used on Thursday. And Peter MacMahon speaks to Scotland's polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice. Also on the programme - forty years on from the Falklands War, the Justice Secretary Keith Brown, who served in the conflict as a twenty year old Royal Marine, tells Representing Border why he still believes it was right to fight.

