Charity backs wheelchair access at Coldingham Bay

A charity is backing the plans to make Coldingham Bay more wheelchair accessible.

In order to do this the layout would have to be changed, so an architect has been brought in to offer initial designs.

Plans include flattening a hill and adding in accessible car parking.

Adapted wheelchairs are already in use with have wider wheels which make it easier to use them while on the sand.

Arran Middlemiss said: "Since I had an accident in 2016 which led me to be a full-time wheelchair user and since then I've not been able to explore the beach to its full potential.

"How to make it more accessible, a route down would be great. Not just for wheelchair users, for people will all kind of neurological issues or even somebody who is using crutches or parents with prams to be able to get onto the beach now and enjoy walking the dog would be life-changing."