How do council elections work in Scotland and when and how do I cast my vote?

Play Brightcove video

Local councils across the UK share plenty of responsibilities; from emptying bins and maintaining roads, to running schools.

The way in which voters will elect councillors on 5 May 2022 does however, differ.

While England and Wales use the First Past the Post system familiar from General Elections, where you simply put a cross in the box next to your top choice, Scotland and Northern Ireland use a system of proportional representation called the Single Transferable Vote.

This means you rank the candidates in numerical order, putting 1 in the box next to your top choice, then 2, 3, 4 and so on.

Supporters say the system reduces the number of wasted votes and leads to more balanced representation between parties.

Critics argue it's confusing and leads to lower turnout and more spoiled ballot papers.

The process of calculating who is elected is more complicated.

In simple terms, your vote will go to your first choice unless that candidate has either already received enough votes to be elected, or has been eliminated.

If that happens, your vote will go to the second choice on your ballot paper, and so on.

Here's a more detailed explainer:

Candidates have to reach a set number of votes, known as the Quota.

This is calculated by dividing the total number of valid votes cast by the number of seats to be elected in the council ward plus one seat, and then adding another 1 to the result.

So, with 500 votes and 4 available seats, the quota would be 101.

In stage one of the counting process, only first preference votes are included, and any candidate who reaches the quota is elected.

In stage two, any votes that candidate received above the quota are transferred to the next choice on those ballot papers.

Once again, if this reallocation of votes leads to another candidate reaching the quota, then they are also elected.

However, if no one reaches the quota, the candidate with the lowest number of votes is eliminated.

All of their votes are then passed on to the next choice on those ballot papers, and the process continues until all of the seats up for election have been filled.