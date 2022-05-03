Police appeal after crash leaves Carlisle man in critical condition

Cumbria police are appealing for information following a serious crash in Carlisle.

The crash occurred on Monday 2 May at approximately 4pm on Stanwix Bank.

It involved a white Mercedes A45, a blue BMW 320d and a black Fiat Punto - all three vehicles were travelling in the direction of the city centre.The driver of the Mercedes, a man aged in his 50s from Carlisle, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.The driver of the BMW, a 52-year-old man from Cleator Moor, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury. He remains in custody.

Both the driver of the BMW and a passenger in the Mercedes were taken to the Cumberland Infirmary with minor injuries.Collision investigation officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to get in touch. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage.