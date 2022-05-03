Uptake of breast screenings above national average in Scottish Borders

Uptake of breast screenings in the Scottish Borders is above the national average according to recent figures published by Public Health Scotland.

Almost eight out of 10 eligible women attended their appointments in the Borders, totalling in an uptake rate of 78% which is above the national average which is 73%.

Julieann Brennan, Board Screening Co-orindator at NHS Borders, said: "We are delighted that our Breast Screening Programme has one of the best uptake rates in Scotland.

"Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women with about 1,000 women dying of breast cancer every year in Scotland."

She added: "Breast screening is a test for breast cancers that are too small to see or feel. All women aged between 50 and 70 are invited for breast screening every three years.

"While screening doesn't prevent cancer it can help to detect it early and the earlier we find it, the easier it is to treat.

"If you are invited for a screening appointment, please do come along. It could save your life."