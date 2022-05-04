Skip to content

Tour Series cycling event kicks off in Scottish Borders for first time

Races will be held on a fast-paced circuit around the town centre, between 5:30 and 7:30 - finishing at Bank Street gardens. Credit: ITV News

The Tour Series cycling event has got underway in the Scottish Borders for the first time.

Activities, including demonstrations and taster sessions, will take place in Galashiels throughout the day.

Races will be held on a fast-paced circuit around the town centre, between 5:30 and 7:30 - finishing at Bank Street gardens.

There'll also be lots of entertainment, including live music from young musicians on the MacArts incubator programme, as well as the Galashiels Town band and a DJ.

