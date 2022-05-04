Workington Reds manager Chris Willcock set to leave club

Workington Reds has decided not to renew manager Chris Willcock's contract after ten months in charge.

This comes after the club was unable to be promoted from NPL West.

Willcock got the role when Danny Grainger left to take on an assistant manager’s role with Falkirk in June 2021.

The club says the decision comes after a "disappointing" end to the season and the search for a new manager will start immediately.

It announced: "Following a disappointing end to an otherwise successful season, on and off the pitch, the board have taken the decision not to renew the contract of Chris Willcock for the 22/23 season.

"This was a difficult decision as the club narrowly missed out on automatic promotion as league champions and promotion via the play-offs. However, we believe a change in direction will give us the best chance of reaching this target next season.

"The board would like to thank Chris and his family for their hard work and commitment over the past 10 months and wish them every success in his next football venture.

"The search for a replacement begins immediately and we hope to have the new manager in place in good time for the start of the new season."