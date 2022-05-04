Wullie Gibson appointed as Queen of the South's permanent manager

Wullie Gibson and Grant Murray have been appointed as Queen of the South's permanent management team for next season.

The pair first took over at Palmerston Park in February after Allan Johnston was sacked.

The club confirmed the news via a statement on Wednesday 4 May.

Chairman Billy Hewitson said: "Now the dust has settled, we held a productive chat with Wullie.

"Although we just fell short of keeping our Championship status, Wullie has proved over the past few months in charge that he along with Grant deserves a chance to build their own squad that they think can mount a challenge for the League One title.

"Wullie's enthusiasm and love for the club is without a doubt and he has a clear vision of what he wants to do which fits the ambition of the board."

Wullie added: "I am delighted that the Board have given us the opportunity to continue what we have started.

"I'm glad that things have been sorted quickly as I think it's important that we can start planning for next season as soon as possible.

"We have already held provisional talks with players and we hope to have the bulk of our squad in place sooner rather than later. Now that things have been confirmed I am ready to get to work."