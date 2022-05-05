A bridge in Cockermouth requires more work after subsidence was discovered.

Victoria Bridge will undergo five days of repairs, starting on 16 May.

This means the footpath will be closed to pedestrians and temporary traffic lights will be in operation.

A spokesperson said: "Due to minor subsidence, the county council will rebuild part of the downstream parapet of Victoria Bridge.

"Temporary pedestrian crossings will also be in operation. There will also be a requirement to suspend four Lorton Street parking bays on the town side approach to the bridge.

"During this period of essential work, the county council would like to extend its thanks to the residents, businesses and visitors for their patience and co-operation."