Cumbria career fair to inspire jobseekers

Around 75 organisations are taking part in a careers fair at the future home of Kendal College's third campus.

Cumbria Tourism, the Federation of Small Businesses, Inspira, Job Centre Plus, Kendal College and LOCALiQ are all involved, and are hoping to inspire people to think about their futures.

The event, on the second floor of the Westmorland Shopping Centre, is aimed at all ages and career stages.

A number of universities and Further Education institutions from across the North of England are also on-hand to offer advice and inspiration; the University of Cumbria and Lancaster University, the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), Myerscough College, Edge Hill and the University of Sheffield.

Chris Gibson, Contract Manager at Inspira comments: "This will be an important event forjobseekers from across the county.

"Whether you’re looking for a part-time role, searching for a new long-term career or just toying with the idea of a job move in the near future, it’s an opportunity to come face to face with a wide range of businesses and scratch beneath the surface of what’s involved in different industries.

"So often, we have fixed ideas about what it means to work in say, tourism or hospitality – but the reality can be very different.

"This event is all about opening people’s ideas to the diversity and flexibility of Cumbria’s jobs market and I hope jobseekers from a whole range of backgrounds and circumstances will make the most of it."