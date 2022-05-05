A foster mother accused of murdering a one-year-old boy messaged her husband to say she needed to stop smacking him because "if I start I'll not stop," a court has been told.

Messages between Laura Castle and her husband Scott have been read out at Preston Crown Court.

Laura Castle admits the manslaughter of Barrow boy Leiland-James Corkill, who died in January last year after suffering catastrophic head injuries.

She denies murder and two child cruelty offences..

Her husband denies causing or allowing Leiland-James' death.

The couple were in the process of adopting the boy, who was originally from Whitehaven.

In police interviews, Laura Castle admitted that she did shout and smack him, but said it would be just a tap.

In messages with her husband, though, they both refer to Leiland-James in derogatory terms and on one occasion she said: "I really lost the plot and leathered him."

Describing the day he was taken to hospital, Castle told the police that Leiland-James had been sitting on her thigh and had accidentally fallen to the floor from the sofa with a "big bang" as she stood up.

She told the police: "It was my fault. I should've had hold of him." The police told her a doctor's expert opinion was that his injuries were "not consistent with the account you gave."

She also denied ever swearing at him, despite reports from neighbours to the contrary and said the terms she and her husband used to describe Leiland-James were "Just how we talk to each other." Earlier, a consultant neuropathologist told a court that the death of the baby was almost certainly non-accidental.

Dr. Daniel Du Plessis told Preston Crown Court the evidence suggested the child had been shaken violently and had suffered a "severe level of force" to the head.

He said Leiland-James died because of a lack of oxygen and blood to the brain, which was found to be significantly swollen.

The trial continues.