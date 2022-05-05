Leiland-James Corkill's death caused by 'severe level of force', court hears

A consultant neuropathologist has told a court that the death of a 13-month old baby from Whitehaven was almost certainly non-accidental.

Leiland-James Corkill died in Barrow in January last year after suffering catastrophic head injuries.

Dr Daniel Du Plessis told Preston Crown Court the evidence suggested the child had been shaken violently and had suffered a "severe level of force" to the head.

He said Leiland-James died because of a lack of oxygen and blood to the brain, which was found to be significantly swollen.

Laura Castle, who had had been hoping to adopt the boy, denies murder and two child cruelty offences, but admits manslaughter.

Her husband Scott denies causing or allowing Leiland-James' death.

The court also heard about the questioning of Laura Castle at Kendal Police Station.

She told the police that she had dropped Leiland-James while getting up from the sofa, and described a "big bang" when Leiland-James fell on the floor.

"He was struggling and gasping for breath," she said, and told police she then phoned for an ambulance.

"It was my fault," she said in an interview. "I should've had hold of him."

She also told the police: "Don't be kind to me. I don't deserve it."

She said her husband Scott Castle was upstairs at this time.

The trial continues.