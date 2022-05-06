Play Brightcove video

A danger driver who sprinted away from police following a high-speed pursuit has been spared custody.

Joshua Baker, 20, left his partner in the vehicle as he ran away from an officer on the evening of 7 March.

He had caught their attention after speeding past them in a red Volkswagen Polo.

They then followed Baker through Rowrah, but he still failed to stop.

The officer hit twice the 30mph speed limit through that village as he gave chase, accelerating to 70mph on narrow country roads with a cyclist present on a pavement at one stage.

Baker drove through a red traffic light, despite other vehicles approaching.

He travelled through cones in a cordoned off area and collided with a plastic barrier which became lodged underneath his car.

Even then, Baker did not slow down and the officer had to hit 90mph in a 60mph zone before the pursuit entered Frizington.

The Polo was then driven over paths on to a rugby pitch, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Dash-cam footage played in court showed Baker, of Buckle Avenue, Cleator Moor, sprinting down the touchline in darkness before entering woodland.

But Baker had left his partner in the abandoned vehicle - which was also linked to him - and he was traced to a nearby address at Moor Place.

Prosecutor Jack Troup said: "Officers, when they entered, found him hiding down beside a bed in one of the bedrooms. He was arrested and taken into custody.”

Barker later admitted dangerous driving, not having insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was sentenced to an eight-month youth detention sentence suspended for 18 months, and must complete rehabilitation sessions, including a thinking skills programme, and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for two years, and ordered to take an extended re-test.