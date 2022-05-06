Lib Dems take most seats in new Westmorland and Furness council

The Liberal Democrats have taken the most seats in Cumbria's Westmorland and Furness Council.

The party managed to secure 36 seats out of 65 compared to the Conservatives getting 11.

Despite it being thought that the Lib Dems had a good chance of securing the most seats, they have been even more successful than expected.

The new unitary authority contains the districts of Eden, South Lakeland and Barrow.

It will formally take over responsibility for all services in April 2023, when the existing county and district councils will be abolished.

The newly-elected councillors will initially serve on a shadow authority, overseeing the transition.