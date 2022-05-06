Results show that Labour have secured a large majority in the new Cumberland Council which will officially come into action next year.

The party gained 30 out of 46 seats, whereas the Conservatives secured just seven.

The new unitary authority contains the districts of Carlisle, Allerdale and Copeland.

You can now see the newly elected councillors in the Cumberland Council area here.

This graph shows the Cumberland Council results Credit: Cumberland Council

It was thought that the Conservatives had a chance of winning control of Cumberland themselves as the Tories had gained significant ground in the area in recent years, including winning the high-profile parliamentary by-election in Copeland in 2017, and the Workington seat at the 2019 general election.

The new councils will formally take over responsibility for all services in April 2023, when the existing county and district councils will be abolished.

The newly-elected councillors will initially serve on a shadow authority, overseeing the transition.