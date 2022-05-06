Local Elections 2022: Dumfries and Galloway results live

Local elections 2022 are underway and the Dumfries and Galloway votes are being counted.

These wards have been declared:

Ward 12 - Annandale East and Eskdale - Karen Carruthers (Conservative), Archie Dryburgh (Labour), Denis Raymond Male (Independent)

Ward 11 - Annandale North - Lynne Davis (Conservative), Gail MacGregor (Conservative), Stephen Thompson (Scottish National Party), Carolyne Wilson (Scottish Labour Party)

Ward 10 - Annandale South - Richard John Brodie (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Ian Carruthers (Conservative), George Jamieson (Scottish National Party), Sean Marshall (Labour)

Ward 9 - Nith - John Gillespie Campbell (Scottish National Party), Malcolm Johnstone (Conservative),David Robert Slater (Independent), Keith Walters (Labour)