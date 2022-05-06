Live
Local Elections 2022: Scottish Borders results live as they come in
The local elections are underway in Scotland and the Scottish Borders votes are being counted.
Here are the wards that have been declared so far:
Ward 1 - Tweeddale West - Drummond Begg (Liberal Democrats), Eric Small (Conservative), Viv Thomson (Scottish National Party)
Ward 2 – Tweeddale East - Marshall Neil Douglas (Scottish National Party), Julie Pirone (Conservative), Robin Tatler (Independent)
Ward 3 – Galashiels and District - Euan Jardine (Conservative), Neil Mackinnon (Scottish Green Party), Fay Sinclair (Scottish National Party), Hannah Steel (Liberal Democrats)
Ward 4 – Selkirkshire - Caroline Cochrane (Independent), Leagh Douglas (Conservative), Elaine Thornton-Nicol (Scottish National Party)
Ward 5 – Leaderdale and Melrose - Jenny Linehan (Conservative), David Parker (Independent), John Paton Day (Scottish National Party)
Ward 6 – Mid Berwickshire - John Greenwell (Conservative), Donald Moffat (Scottish National Party), Mark Rowley (Conservative)