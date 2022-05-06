The local elections are underway in Scotland and the Scottish Borders votes are being counted.

Here are the wards that have been declared so far:

Ward 1 - Tweeddale West - Drummond Begg (Liberal Democrats), Eric Small (Conservative), Viv Thomson (Scottish National Party)

Ward 2 – Tweeddale East - Marshall Neil Douglas (Scottish National Party), Julie Pirone (Conservative), Robin Tatler (Independent)

Ward 3 – Galashiels and District - Euan Jardine (Conservative), Neil Mackinnon (Scottish Green Party), Fay Sinclair (Scottish National Party), Hannah Steel (Liberal Democrats)

Ward 4 – Selkirkshire - Caroline Cochrane (Independent), Leagh Douglas (Conservative), Elaine Thornton-Nicol (Scottish National Party)

Ward 5 – Leaderdale and Melrose - Jenny Linehan (Conservative), David Parker (Independent), John Paton Day (Scottish National Party)

Ward 6 – Mid Berwickshire - John Greenwell (Conservative), Donald Moffat (Scottish National Party), Mark Rowley (Conservative)