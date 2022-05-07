Carlisle legend Danny Grainger rejoins Workington Reds as manager

Carlisle legend Danny Grainger is returning to Workington Reds as first team manager.

The former United captain was at the club between 2019 and 2021 has negotiated to rejoin the club at Borough Park club for a second spell.

The 35-year-old left Workington last summer to take up an assistant head coach position at Falkirk.

Chris Willcock was brought in to replace Grainger, but last week (4 May) it was confirmed he would part ways with the club.

Upon today's announcement, Grainger says, "It's great to be back with the people at the club. Hopefully we can build together on the success of the past two seasons both on and off the pitch."

The club says Grainger will start work immediately in preparation for the new season.