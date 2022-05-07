Liberal Democrats councillors elect their leader for Westmorland & Furness

Play Brightcove video

The newly elected leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Westmorland and Furness Council has welcomed the "once in a lifetime opportunity to have a chance to build a new council from scratch".

Councillor Jonathan Brook is expected to be formally ratified as the leader of the new authority at its first meeting on 17 May.

The party claimed a decisive victory in the first election for the new unitary authority yesterday, securing 36 seats out of 65 which gives them majority control.

Westmorland and Furness Council contains the districts of Eden, South Lakeland and Barrow and will begin as a shadow authority until the 1 April transfer next year.

Cllr Brook says that councillors elected to the new authority will spend this time looking at options for the future and how services will be delivered.

They will work alongside existing councillors and officers who will continue to deliver services up to the changeover next year.