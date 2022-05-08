John Kelly breaks Wainwrights record by eleven hours

An American runner has set a new record for completing the Wainwrights.

John Kelly finished the 320-mile challenge in Keswick on Saturday night (7 May).

The route takes in the 214 original Lake District fells listed in A. Wainwright's classic 'Pictorial Guides to the Lakeland Fells'.

Last year, the record was set by Sabrina Verjee but Kelly managed to top it with a time of 5 days 12hrs 14mins 42secs - 11 hours faster than Verjee's time.

The 37-year-old did attempt to break the record last July, just a month after Verjee's effort but summer heat and problems with his feet forced him to pull out on the third day.