Carlisle United have confirmed which players they will be keeping on and letting go as the season comes to an end.

The release/retain list reveals the club have offered contracts to Taylor Charters, Brennan Dickenson, Magnus Norman and Joe Riley but are waving goodbye to eight others.

Mark Howard is among those leaving as well as Lewis Alessandra, Danny Devine, Jamie Devitt, Manasse Mampala, Rod McDonald, Kelvin Mellor and Gime Toure.

But Devitt has been invited back for pre-season training.

They have also activated a clause to extend the deal of defender Morgan Feeney.

Players that have been on loan from their parent club include: Lukas Jensen, Tyrese Omotoye, Mitchell Roberts, Dynel Simeu and Owen Windsor.

Tristan Abrahams, Jack Armer, Lewis Bell, Kristian Dennis, Josh Dixon, Jordan Gibson, Callum Guy, Jon Mellish, Omari Patrick, Joel Senior, Tobi Sho-Silva and Corey Whelan are already contracted for the 2022/23 season.

The statement said the club will give any updates on players offered new deals in due course.

Manager Paul Simpson is due to say more on the announcement on the official website later.