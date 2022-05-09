Play Brightcove video

A controlled explosion detonated a suspected bomb.

Police Scotland confirmed it was carrying out the detonation after a suspected mortar bomb was found.

It was discovered in a field by a metal detecting group taking part in a charity dig in the area.

Bomb disposal experts detonated the device at around 11am this morning.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 11am on Sunday, 8 May, officers were made aware that a possible mortar bomb had been found within a field near to Gretna. EOD were called, who attended, assessed the device and a controlled explosion was carried out. There was no risk to the wider public.”