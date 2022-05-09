Former Beautiful South's Paul Heaton has put money behind the bar of a Carlisle pub to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The singer chose 60 different pubs across the UK and Ireland and Carlisle's Sportsman Inn was on the list.

Heaton had planned to celebrate his 60th with a bicycle tour, taking him to 60 UK and Irish pubs - but due to Covid and recording delays, he wasn't able to do this.

He announced the news on his Twitter as he wrote: "To celebrate my 60th birthday (on Monday 9th May) I’d originally intended to do another bicycle tour, visiting & performing at 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland.

"However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, I’ve had to shelve these plans for the time being.

"Instead, I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

"Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!)

"The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles."