Leiland-James Corkill's death result of 'non-accidental' injury, court hears

A consultant paediatrician has told a court that the fatal injuries to a one-year-old boy in Cumbria were not in keeping with an accidental fall.

Leiland-James Corkill, from Barrow, died in January last year after suffering catastrophic head injuries.

Laura Castle admits manslaughter but denies murder and two child cruelty offences. Her husband, Scott denies causing or allowing his death.

The couple were in the process of adopting the boy, who was originally from Whitehaven.

At Preston Crown Court, Dr Jo McPartland, from Alder Hey Hospital, said injuries to the child's eyes were consistent with an "abusive head trauma".

She added that it was her conclusion that it was the result of a "non-accidental" injury. The trial is continuing.