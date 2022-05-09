Solway Sk8ters make history winning three titles at the British championships

Play Brightcove video

The Solway Sk8ters have made history by securing three titles in the British Championships.

Based in Dumfries, the ice skaters are one of the smallest clubs in the UK.

They won titles in three different age categories which included becoming the first Scottish team to become junior British champions.

Lindsay Henderson, club chairperson said: "So proud, so proud of the teams, long time off the ice, 16 months off the ice due to covid, took a long time to come back, competitions had been postponed so it was just great to get back into the competitions that we love doing.

"We lost quite a lot of skaters due to Covid, a lot of the sports clubs will be the same, it's been really nice to build awareness of the sport and get to this point."

The self-funded club is made up of local people who train three times a week.

The club is hoping that their national success will help bring in new members so they can defend their titles all over again next year.

Skater Gemma McQueen said: "I think it was always on the cards with this team but it felt almost unreal when it did happen, but we are still up in the clouds because it is such a big achievement for the club in general."