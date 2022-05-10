Catch up on Representing Border - 10 May 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - The Queen's speech promises action to tackle the rising cost of living and strengthen the Union, but Boris Johnson's accused of offering nothing to Scots struggling to make ends meet. Shona Robison MSP, the Social Justice Secretary gives us her reaction. Also on the programme - the aftermath of last week's local elections: Borders Conservatives ditch their council chief. Peter MacMahon speaks to the newly appointed Scottish Tory Chairperson South of Scotland MSP Craig Hoy. And after Sinn Fein's success in Northern Ireland's vote, how far might nationalist parties in Stormont and Holyrood make common cause challenging Westminster? We hear from Dr Clare Rice a politics researcher at Liverpool University.

