Dangerous Dumfries building due to be demolished

A dangerous building in Dumfries is set to be demolished next week.

On Friday 22 April, an emergency road closure was implemented by Dumfries and Galloway Council following concerns that the former Treasure Cave store could collapse.

Pedestrian access was still possible but no traffic was able to get through, including local buses.

It is thought demolition works could take three weeks and a diversion will be put in place during this time.

A spokesperson from Dumfries and Galloway Council said: " On Friday 22 April, our officers imposed an emergency road closure on English Street in Dumfries due to an unsafe building. Both lanes had to be closed to traffic for public safety reasons. Diversions are in place.

"The owner is responsible for making the building safe. The Council has been in regular contact with the owner over an extended period of time to encourage them to take action on the condition and safety of their building."As per the Building (Scotland) Act 2003, before any demolition work can be carried out on a dangerous building, the Council requires the submission of technical and safety statements from the owner for review and agreement. We have now received this necessary documentation from the owner."Officers from Dumfries and Galloway Council met with the owner’s demolition contractor, Westlakes Demolition, today (Tuesday 10 May) so the company could provide our officers with information about their process for the proposed demolition of the Treasure Cave on English Street. If all requirements are met by the owner and the demolition company over the next few days, the contractor’s anticipated start date for the demolition is Monday 16 May."They added: "The demolition of this building will cause disruption to local residents, businesses and motorists. The safety of members of the public is our paramount concern. Our officers are assessing what road closures will need to be made for this demolition to take place safely."Once confirmed, we will provide businesses and residents with information on the road closures at our earliest opportunity. Information will also be provided to the public. The demolition will not begin until the necessary road closures are in place."Our officers will continue to speak with the owner about the building so this situation is addressed as a matter of urgency."We will provide further updates as our discussions with the owner progress."