Man seriously injured in Stanwix Bank crash remains in hospital

A man seriously injured in a Carlisle crash on Monday 2 May at around 4pm remains in hospital.

Members of the public were asked to provide information and any CCTV or dash-cam footage after a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Stanwix Bank, north of the Carlisle Cricket Club entrance.

It involved a white Mercedes A45, a blue BMW 320d and a black Fiat Punto, all of which were said to have been travelling towards the city centre.

The Mercedes driver, aged in his 50s and from Carlisle, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with life-threatening injuries. He was said in the aftermath to be in "critical" condition.

A Cumbria police spokesman confirmed this morning (10 May): "The man in his 50s is still in hospital."

Meanwhile the BMW driver, a 52-year-old man from Cleator Moor, was arrested by police on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and taken into custody.

The spokesman also confirmed this week he had since been "released under investigation".

Both the BMW driver and a passenger from the Mercedes had been transported to Carlisle’s Cumberland Infirmary having suffered minor injuries.