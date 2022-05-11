Carlisle Cathedral set to celebrate 900 years of history

Carlisle Cathedral is set to celebrate 900 years of history by opening an art exhibition.

Called Journey and Rest: 900 years of Carlisle Cathedral, the art will be created by 90 first-year art students to mark the start of their three year course.

The students have been broken up into smaller groups where they have created artefacts across Film and Television, Fine Art, Games Design, Graphic Design, Illustration, Photography, and Wildlife Media.

The exhibition is free to get into Credit: ITV News

Dr Colette Conroy, Director of Institute of Arts, University of Cumbria said: "The Institute of Arts gives students from all artistic disciplines the chance to develop and apply their skills all the way through their studies.

"This project enables students to work together, developing the skills in teamwork and collaboration they will need in their future careers.

"The work also shows them developing their skills and identities as artists and practitioners.

"We are so pleased to share the work of our students as they draw inspiration from the city and the Cathedral in a celebration and exploration of Journey and Rest.

"The exhibition is the culmination of three months of challenge, endeavour, imagination and creativity, the students should be proud of what they have achieved."

The free exhibition will run from Wednesday 11 to Sunday 15 May and is open in the cathedral's Fratry and Undercroft between 10am-3pm.

