Catch up on Representing Border - 11 May 2022

On tonight's programme - we report on a Ukrainian family who've found refuge in the South of Scotland. But there's frustration in one Borders community. Villagers in West Linton are ready to open their doors to those fleeing the conflict but are being held back by visa delays. Also on the programme - fifteen years in power. Peter MacMahon looks back on the record of the SNP in government with the former Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop and the Conservative's Murdo Fraser.

