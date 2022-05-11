Scammers pretending to be officers, Cumbria police say

Cumbria police are urging the public to be vigilant after a series of scam calls where fraudsters pretended to be police officers.

The force says each call tends to be different, but the scammer often asks for bank details, money to be sent electronically, cash to be withdrawn at the bank and/or expensive items to be purchased for collection at a later time.

People are being reminded that your bank and the police would:

Never ask you for your bank account details or PIN number over the phone

Never ask you to withdraw money and send it to them via a courier, taxi, bank transfer or by any other means

Never ask you to send your bank cards, or any other personal property, to them via courier, taxi or by any other means

If the victim has a suspicion of the person they are speaking to, they are told to put the phone down, go to the bank or the police station in person or to call on them on a different phone.

